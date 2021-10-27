Auburn library's 2022 budget passes; Fleming trustee elected

The Seymour Public Library's budget for next year has been approved and a trustee for the town of Fleming was elected.

Community members were able in vote in a budget referendum and trustee election held by the Seymour Public Library District Oct. 26. The proposed 2022 budget passed 67-2, the Auburn library said in a news release.

A fact sheet for voters available through the library's website said the library district consists of Auburn, Owasco and the portions of Fleming and Sennett within the Auburn Enlarged City School District. The library district's proposed 2022 budget is $1,037,736 with a $864,000 tax levy, the website said. The library also noted that for a house with a $100,000 market value, the estimated library tax is $46.15.

Voters in the town of Fleming were able to elect one trustee. No nominating petitions were turned in for Fleming, the website said. Susanne Bench secured the position through write-in votes. The news release said Bench will represent the portion of Fleming that is in the library district for a four-year term slated to begin Jan. 2, 2022.

The library's board of trustees is made of of two members each from Auburn, Fleming, Owasco and Sennett, the release said, and one member who represents the Seymour Library Foundation.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

