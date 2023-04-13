Auburn is surrounded by Lions Clubs in smaller areas, but hasn't had one of its own in more than a decade.

Russ Ebbets hopes to change that.

The district governor of the Finger Lakes region of the international service organization is leading an effort to revive Auburn's club, which ended around 2012. He's joined by Jessica and Carmen Cosentino of Cosentino's Florist, the latter a Lion for 35 years. If they get to five people they can organize a satellite club, Ebbets told The Citizen, and at 20 people they can organize a fully chartered one.

There are 35 clubs in the Finger Lakes Lions district, including ones in Skaneateles, Weedsport and Ebbets' home of Union Springs. Auburn is one of the three biggest areas in the district, he said.

Still, the city's club ended for the same reason many service organizations do: Its members aged out at a time when civic engagement is weakening due to television and other distractions.

"That's the problem not just the Lions are facing, but Rotary, Kiwanis," he said. "If there's not new blood coming in, things peter out. It gets down to four or five people and becomes too much."

Clubs are guided by Lions International's Five Pillars of Service, which are vision, hunger, diabetes, cancer and the environment. Before it ended, the Auburn one sponsored eye screenings for children and coordinated bell-ringing for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign, Ebbets said. The club also fundraised by selling chocolate rabbits and hosting a golf tournament with hole sponsorships.

The revived Auburn club would add youth development to its services, said Ebbets, who has made that a focus of his 25 years as a Lion. Jessica Cosentino is interested in starting a youth reading program, for instance. Other services could be determined by the people who join the club, which Ebbets hopes will be community members in their 30s who want to give something back.

"It's an opportunity to do charitable acts," he said. "There are certain people who get that bug, and it's important for them to make their communities better."

To learn more For more information about the Auburn Lions Club, or to inquire about joining, call Russ Ebbets at (315) 730-0210 or Jessica Cosentino at (315) 253-4451. Membership is open to men and women 18 and older. Annual dues are $75, which support the administrative side of the organization.