Auburn is surrounded by Lions Clubs in smaller areas, but hasn't had one of its own in more than a decade.
Russ Ebbets hopes to change that.
The district governor of the Finger Lakes region of the international service organization is leading an effort to revive Auburn's club, which ended around 2012. He's joined by Jessica and Carmen Cosentino of Cosentino's Florist, the latter a Lion for 35 years. If they get to five people they can organize a satellite club, Ebbets told The Citizen, and at 20 people they can organize a fully chartered one.
There are 35 clubs in the Finger Lakes Lions district, including ones in Skaneateles, Weedsport and Ebbets' home of Union Springs. Auburn is one of the three biggest areas in the district, he said.
Still, the city's club ended for the same reason many service organizations do: Its members aged out at a time when civic engagement is weakening due to television and other distractions.
People are also reading…
"That's the problem not just the Lions are facing, but Rotary, Kiwanis," he said. "If there's not new blood coming in, things peter out. It gets down to four or five people and becomes too much."
Clubs are guided by Lions International's Five Pillars of Service, which are vision, hunger, diabetes, cancer and the environment. Before it ended, the Auburn one sponsored eye screenings for children and coordinated bell-ringing for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign, Ebbets said. The club also fundraised by selling chocolate rabbits and hosting a golf tournament with hole sponsorships.
The revived Auburn club would add youth development to its services, said Ebbets, who has made that a focus of his 25 years as a Lion. Jessica Cosentino is interested in starting a youth reading program, for instance. Other services could be determined by the people who join the club, which Ebbets hopes will be community members in their 30s who want to give something back.
"It's an opportunity to do charitable acts," he said. "There are certain people who get that bug, and it's important for them to make their communities better."
Series: 'Losing Connection?' in Cayuga County
"Losing connection?" is a special series in The Citizen and on auburnpub.com examining the changing nature of how, in 2015, Cayuga County-area residents plug into their communities.
A group that started as a way for Auburn history buffs to share inside jokes has grown into perhaps the largest, most active online communitie…
How artsy is Auburn? How cultured is Cayuga County?
When Suzy and Ashton Hare posted onto Facebook looking for someone to help them find a free air conditioner, Gary Hudgens had only one questio…
Alicia Procino has been performing the ritual for about three years.
An informal survey of public officials reveals that local government can be a whole lot like paint.
Across the United States, voter turnout was high in 2008. Barack Obama was on his way to becoming president and there were several contested c…
Memorable field trips, classroom guests and parties celebrating the last day of school take place because of the joint effort of parents and t…
To Karen Macier, executive director of United Way of Seneca County, while there are thousands of opportunities to get involved in the central …
Keeping the games going: Volunteers, fan support key for Cayuga County-area youth, high school sports programs
When it comes to Cayuga County-area residents coming out to support a sports team or getting involved with a local athletics program, it often…
AUBURN | With the recent downward trend of attendance at New York-Penn League games, Michael Voutsinas knows the process of rebuilding could t…
There's a question we often ask in the newsroom when discussing potential stories:
Our multi-part series "Losing Connection"? explored the evolving nature of community engagement. To be sure, many people are resolutely commi…
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.