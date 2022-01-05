Auburn location of Bed Bath & Beyond to close

Auburn Plaza will soon lose a major tenant.

The Bed Bath & Beyond store in the Grant Avenue shopping center will close by the end of February, an employee told The Citizen.

A storewide 20% off sale is underway until then. If the store sells all its merchandise before the end of February, it will close whenever that happens, the employee said.

The closure is part of a plan announced by Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Amid an almost 50% drop in sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, the domestic merchandise retailer announced it would close about 200 of its 1,478 stores through 2022. They include locations in Fairmount, which closed late last year, and in Canandaigua, which will close in the near future.

In a statement to The Citizen, Bed Bath & Beyond's media relations department said its nearest stores in DeWitt and Ithaca will remain open for shopping and pickup using bedbathandbeyond.com and the retailer's app. Bed Bath & Beyond did not respond to questions about the number of employees at the Auburn store and whether they will be offered positions at other stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond opened in Auburn Plaza in 2004. At the time, the 25,000-square-foot store employed about 25 people, according to The Citizen archives.

Michael Wachs, of plaza owner Auburn Associates, did not respond to requests for comment.

