Auburn location of Denny's closed permanently

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Auburn location of restaurant chain Denny's is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and according to a filing with the state Department of Labor, it will not reopen.

The 176 Grant Ave. restaurant is one of several Denny's listed as closing in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification on the department's website. The Auburn closure affects 30 employees, according to the listing. Six other Denny's locations in the Syracuse area are closing as well, affecting a total of 240 employees. The employees were laid off March 17.

All the closed Denny's locations were operated by Feast American Diners LLC, which cited "unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19" as the reason for the closures. The company has also closed Denny's locations in the Rochester area, Watertown, and the Southern Tier.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 2 Sad 10 Angry 3