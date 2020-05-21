Auburn location of Denny's closed permanently
BUSINESS

Auburn location of Denny's closed permanently

  • Updated
Denny's

The Denny's restaurant in Auburn in 2016.

 Sarah Jean Condon, The Citizen

The Auburn location of restaurant chain Denny's is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and according to a filing with the state Department of Labor, it will not reopen.

The 176 Grant Ave. restaurant is one of several Denny's listed as closing in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification on the department's website. The Auburn closure affects 30 employees, according to the listing. Six other Denny's locations in the Syracuse area are closing as well, affecting a total of 240 employees. The employees were laid off March 17.

All the closed Denny's locations were operated by Feast American Diners LLC, which cited "unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19" as the reason for the closures. The company has also closed Denny's locations in the Rochester areaWatertown, and the Southern Tier.

