Auburn location of Family Video to close

The credits will soon roll on the Auburn location of Family Video.
The 48 E. Genesee St. video and game rental store will close Oct. 25 along with about 500 of the chain's 550 stores across the country.
The chain's New York district manager, Adam Chase, told The Cortland Standard that the closures are due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though the rise of Netflix and other streaming services has been eating into the market for physical media for more than a decade, Chase said Family Video was profitable going into March. The worth of the Illinois-headquartered chain was estimated by Forbes to be as much as $750 million in 2017.
But business has been slow at Family Video's 14 New York stores since they were able to reopen in June, Chase said. That's mostly because there have been few theatrical movie releases during the pandemic — indoor movie theaters are still unable to open statewide — and therefore few home video releases. Ten of the chain's New York stores will close as a result, including the one in Cortland.
Chase could not be reached for comment by The Citizen.
The Auburn location of Family Video opened in October 2007. Like other stores in the chain, it began selling CBD products in recent years. It is the last video rental store in Auburn, as fellow chain Blockbuster closed its North Street location in January 2011 and currently has just one store left, in Bend, Oregon. Rental business Redbox still has several kiosks in the Auburn area.
The Auburn Family Video has begun holding a closeout sale on its inventory of Blu-rays, DVDs, video games and more.
The store will close before Oct. 25 if it sells through its inventory, an employee told The Citizen Thursday.
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
