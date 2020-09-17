Auburn location of Family Video to close

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The credits will soon roll on the Auburn location of Family Video.

The 48 E. Genesee St. video and game rental store will close Oct. 25 along with about 500 of the chain's 550 stores across the country.

The chain's New York district manager, Adam Chase, told The Cortland Standard that the closures are due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the rise of Netflix and other streaming services has been eating into the market for physical media for more than a decade, Chase said Family Video was profitable going into March. The worth of the Illinois-headquartered chain was estimated by Forbes to be as much as $750 million in 2017.