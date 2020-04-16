Auburn looks to maintain services, find spending cuts in upcoming budget

Auburn officials intend to maintain essential services while keeping city staff at its current level and trimming the budget where they can.
The council discussed the 2020-21 budget at a meeting Thursday night that was livestreamed through the city's website. Auburn Comptroller Rachel Jacobs and City Manager Jeff Dygert presented a budget proposal at last week's meeting with a general fund of $35.6 million, a 5.5% decrease from the 2019-20 revised budget, with a 1.9% property tax increase. The sales tax revenue for 2020-21 under that budget was flat from the current year, at $9 million, but councilors were skeptical of that number given the business shutdown over the coronavirus pandemic.
Dygert said Thursday that the city is looking at different avenues for savings.
"In a particular year, we might buy X number of pickup trucks. We've already whittled that number down, but we will have a more in-depth conservation with the department heads and say 'OK, can we squeeze another year of life out of a pickup truck that we were going to replace?' Or the other thing we could look at is, does it makes sense for us, instead of purchasing, to lease? So there's some savings there. There's a few different things we can do."
He said the city and staff take COVID-19 seriously.
"We do not want to reduce services. We want to create stability in the community, we want to keep doing the things that we normally do that the public has come to expect and enjoy, and we're doing to do that to the best of our ability," Dygert said.
Councilors also discussed funding the city is poised to get from the Community Development Block Grant program to address economic recovery needs due to the outbreak. Auburn expects to get more than $500,000 through the program. Dygert said a public hearing will be held "probably the week of May 12th" but the city still needs to solidify the right day, determine the best technology that will allow the meeting to be held remotely and the best way to gather public input.
Councilor Jimmy Giannettino stressed that the funding must be directed in particular ways.
"We don't have free reign on how we spend this money. We can't use this to close the sales tax gap, to balance our budget, it has to used on specific programs and specific projects," he said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
