Auburn looks to maintain services, find spending cuts in upcoming budget

"We do not want to reduce services. We want to create stability in the community, we want to keep doing the things that we normally do that the public has come to expect and enjoy, and we're doing to do that to the best of our ability," Dygert said.

Councilors also discussed funding the city is poised to get from the Community Development Block Grant program to address economic recovery needs due to the outbreak. Auburn expects to get more than $500,000 through the program. Dygert said a public hearing will be held "probably the week of May 12th" but the city still needs to solidify the right day, determine the best technology that will allow the meeting to be held remotely and the best way to gather public input.

Councilor Jimmy Giannettino stressed that the funding must be directed in particular ways.

"We don't have free reign on how we spend this money. We can't use this to close the sales tax gap, to balance our budget, it has to used on specific programs and specific projects," he said.

