Auburn looks to shrink planned downtown events plaza footprint

After years of legal issues, Auburn officials believe they are set to move forward on a project to turn a gravel-filled downtown lot on into a small events plaza.
Members of the city Office of Planning & Economic Development gave an update for the $1.6 million project for 1-7 State St. at an Auburn City Council meeting Thursday night, which included the news that parts of the site could be transferred to neighboring property owners.
The site was the former location of the Kalet's department store, which became city property in 1995 due to tax foreclosure. It was demolished almost a decade ago as part of a proposed theater project that never came to fruition amid legal challenges from neighboring property owner Joseph Camardo.
Since the theater project was dropped and the city regained ownership of the site in 2015, officials have been exploring other redevelopment options. Camardo at one point proposed acquiring the site and turning it into a parking lot, but the city ultimately decided to move forward with an outdoor public park that could host events. Camardo opposed that idea, arguing the site had environmental problems that the city has not adequately addressed.
But that stance may be changing. City Manager Jeff Dygert said Friday the city has had continuous dialogue with Camardo, as well as the other adjacent property owners, about the park proposal.
"Thus far, we seem to have a great deal of cooperation with all of the adjacent property owners and are looking forward to finally moving the project forward," Dygert said.
The city manager said he can't say for certain what made the difference for Camardo, but noted the team working with the city, including his office, the legal office and the planning department, "has changed and there's a possibility maybe we had a different approach to things or some different ideas, but whatever's going on since I've been involved, we've had good dialogue and we worked through some problems and concerns and things seem to be moving in a positive direction at this point."
Dygert has previously referenced a potential "compromise" with Camardo, but has been reluctant to discuss the details.
"While I cannot guarantee that there will be no opposition to the proposed State Street event plaza, I can tell you that I have had very positive and productive conversations with Mr. Camardo focused on a compromise that would enable all of us to move on and hopefully bring this project to completion," Dygert said in an email to The Citizen in August 2019.
Camardo could not be reached for comment on Friday.
One major change to the project plans that could potentially benefit Camardo and other neighbors is a proposed series of transfers of strips of land that are part of the project site's perimeter.
At Thursday's presentation, Director of Planning and Development Jenny Haines said the project's final design makes "some spaces available for some adjacent property owners, for access to their buildings, for space, for their customers, things like that."
Haines said they've had conversations with these property owners and they are anticipating transfers of parcels of the land to come in front of the council for future agendas.
The first such transfer is set for a council vote at the Thursday, Oct. 1, meeting. The meeting's agenda includes a resolution to transfer a 15-by-15 foot portion to James Driscoll, who owns property immediately south of the site, so he "can have fire prevention access to his building, which would, in turn, enable him access to use the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building."
Driscoll would acquire the parcel for free, but he would be responsible for all closing costs associated with the transfer.
A survey map included with the resolution shows three other sections of the site being carved out, including a parcel across the back of the site that touches the rear section of Camardo's Genesee Street property. There are also strips along each side of the site that border the neighboring properties on State Street.
One of those neighboring sites is the A.T. Walley & Co. bar and restaurant. An artistic rendering of the park proposal unveiled Thursday shows outdoor dining tables on the strip of land next to A.T. Walley. The rendering shows landscaped green space on the other strip of land.
Haines noted details are still being worked out with the other property owners so the city can move forward with putting the project out to bid.
She added the city has secured $1 million for the project through Auburn's Downtown Revitalization Initiative, in which the state has granted $10 million in funding toward a series of projects within downtown.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
