Auburn looks to shrink planned downtown events plaza footprint

But that stance may be changing. City Manager Jeff Dygert said Friday the city has had continuous dialogue with Camardo, as well as the other adjacent property owners, about the park proposal.

"Thus far, we seem to have a great deal of cooperation with all of the adjacent property owners and are looking forward to finally moving the project forward," Dygert said.

The city manager said he can't say for certain what made the difference for Camardo, but noted the team working with the city, including his office, the legal office and the planning department, "has changed and there's a possibility maybe we had a different approach to things or some different ideas, but whatever's going on since I've been involved, we've had good dialogue and we worked through some problems and concerns and things seem to be moving in a positive direction at this point."

Dygert has previously referenced a potential "compromise" with Camardo, but has been reluctant to discuss the details.

"While I cannot guarantee that there will be no opposition to the proposed State Street event plaza, I can tell you that I have had very positive and productive conversations with Mr. Camardo focused on a compromise that would enable all of us to move on and hopefully bring this project to completion," Dygert said in an email to The Citizen in August 2019.