Auburn Lowe's employee tests positive for COVID-19, four new cases in Cayuga County

An Auburn Lowe's employee is among the four new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County.
The Cayuga County Health Department on Friday advised the public of a potential exposure at the home improvement store. The employee recently worked three shifts at the store: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
If you shopped at the store during those times, the department said customers should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms, including a cough, fever, shortness of breath, headache, body aches, scratchy or sore throat, loss of smell or taste, nausea or diarrhea, for 14 days after the possible exposure.
If symptoms develop, call your doctor for guidance about testing. If you do not have a health care provider, call the Cayuga County Health Department at (315) 253-1560.
The county reported four new cases over the last four days. There were two new cases on Tuesday — a woman in her 60s living in Auburn and a teenage male living outside the city. On Thursday, a woman in her 50s living outside the city tested positive. A new positive case, a woman in her 20s living outside of Auburn, was confirmed on Friday.
The four new cases increase the county's total number of confirmed cases to 137. Four of those cases are active and in mandatory isolation. Thirty people are in mandatory quarantine due to direct contact with a positive case.
The health department said it continues to receive complaints from residents about mass gatherings and compliance with face covering mandates. The agency reminded the public that gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. Thre are separate guidelines for restaurants and houses of worship.
The use of face coverings is required for people over the age of 2 when they're in public, either indoors or outdoors, and social distancing can't be maintained.
"Business owners are required to uphold these regulations or deny admittance to the business," the department wrote. "Enforcement action will be taken as a consequence of repeated violations."
If anyone sees a violation, they should report it to the state PAUSE Enforcement Assistance Task Force by calling 1-833-789-0470 or online at mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask.
