Auburn Lowe's employee tests positive for COVID-19, four new cases in Cayuga County

An Auburn Lowe's employee is among the four new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Health Department on Friday advised the public of a potential exposure at the home improvement store. The employee recently worked three shifts at the store: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

If you shopped at the store during those times, the department said customers should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms, including a cough, fever, shortness of breath, headache, body aches, scratchy or sore throat, loss of smell or taste, nausea or diarrhea, for 14 days after the possible exposure.

If symptoms develop, call your doctor for guidance about testing. If you do not have a health care provider, call the Cayuga County Health Department at (315) 253-1560.

The county reported four new cases over the last four days. There were two new cases on Tuesday — a woman in her 60s living in Auburn and a teenage male living outside the city. On Thursday, a woman in her 50s living outside the city tested positive. A new positive case, a woman in her 20s living outside of Auburn, was confirmed on Friday.