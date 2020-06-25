Auburn Lowe's employee tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

An employee at Lowe's in Auburn tested positive for COVID-19, the Cayuga County Health Department announced Thursday.

The employee lives in an adjacent county, according to the health department, and worked at the store on Monday. Customers who shopped at Lowe's between noon and 9 p.m. Monday should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

Symptoms include a fever, headache or scratchy throat. If symptoms do develop, the health department recommends staying home and contacting your doctor for guidance about testing. Older adults, people with underlying conditions or the immunocompromised should contact their physician even if symptoms are mild.

It's the second case involving an Auburn Lowe's employee. In May, a Lowe's employee who lives in Cayuga County tested positive for COVID-19. That led to a similar advisory from the health department that customers may have been exposed to the virus.