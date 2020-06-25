Auburn Lowe's employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at Lowe's in Auburn tested positive for COVID-19, the Cayuga County Health Department announced Thursday.
The employee lives in an adjacent county, according to the health department, and worked at the store on Monday. Customers who shopped at Lowe's between noon and 9 p.m. Monday should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.
Symptoms include a fever, headache or scratchy throat. If symptoms do develop, the health department recommends staying home and contacting your doctor for guidance about testing. Older adults, people with underlying conditions or the immunocompromised should contact their physician even if symptoms are mild.
It's the second case involving an Auburn Lowe's employee. In May, a Lowe's employee who lives in Cayuga County tested positive for COVID-19. That led to a similar advisory from the health department that customers may have been exposed to the virus.
The health department on Thursday reiterated the importance of social distancing — remaining six feet apart from others — and limiting trips to stores. The department reminded residents that only one household member should go to stores. When out in public, wear a face covering and continue to wash your hands often.
In its daily situational update, the health department reported that there are no new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County. Seven people remain in mandatory isolation due to recent positive tests. Another 34 people are in mandatory quarantine because they were exposed to someone with the virus.
One person remains hospitalized. So far, 104 people have been discharged from mandatory isolation after recovering from the virus.
