Auburn man admits attempted robbery of smoke shop on New Year's Eve

An Auburn man faces seven years in prison after he pleaded to an attempted robbery at the Auburn Smoke Shop on New Year’s Eve.

In a press release issued Thursday, acting District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said Michael Clardy, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree attempted robbery and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all Class C armed violent felonies.

Clardy admitted using a loaded handgun when he attempted to steal property and cash on Dec. 31 from the Auburn Smoke Shop at 67 Franklin St.

Following the attempted robbery, a witness followed Clardy to his residence on Franklin Street. Upon arrival, Auburn police officers located a loaded firearm, clothing matching the suspect’s description, and face masks outside of the defendant’s residence. Forensic analysis confirmed Clardy was the major contributor of DNA on the firearm. Video surveillance from inside of the Auburn Smoke Shop was also recovered, which depicted the robbery.

Clardy faces seven years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 9. Clardy remains remanded without bail pending sentencing.

