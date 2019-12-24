AUBURN — An Auburn man pleaded guilty Tuesday in Cayuga County Court to an illegal drug sale charge, and avoided possibly being sentenced to the maximum of nine years in prison.
Christopher Piedmont, 47, was arrested Sept. 12 by the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force. Police said Piedmont, of 3 Seminary St., Apt. 1, sold cocaine to a confidential informant working with the task force in two instances.
In court on Tuesday, Piedmont said he sold cocaine on March 30, 2018, in the area of North Street in Auburn. He pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony, in satisfaction of the second identical charge.
In exchange, he will likely be sentenced to three years of incarceration with an order to participate in a shock camp program. Piedmont is also required to pay $100 in restitution and serve two years of post-release supervision.
His sentencing is scheduled for March 24.
Also in court:
• An Auburn man who is being held in Cayuga County Jail on pending drug possession and paraphernalia charges was ordered to be released from custody on Dec. 27 under the Bail Elimination Act of 2019.
Christian Rivera, 34, of 7 Woodruff Place, Apt. 1, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, a class B felony, and three misdemeanors: fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann requested that Judge Mark Fandrich postpone an immediate release for Rivera. "I think it would be imprudent to release him earlier than we have to," he said, citing flight risk and prior conviction history.
Rivera's defense attorney, Thomas Turturo, said it had been 13 years since his client's last conviction. "I think it would simply be malicious" to hold Rivera for the holidays, Turturo said.
Fandrich ultimately continued the bail on Rivera, which was set at $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond, until his release on Dec. 27.
Mary Catalfamo's 5 most memorable stories of 2019
I joined The Citizen as a courts and public safety reporter in June. I'm fortunate to have the beat I do, as well as the opportunity to explore totally different topics through feature writing. I picked stories that I found rewarding and made a good collective representation of the journalistic experience I've had so far. See links below for the full stories.
Police chief: Auburn murder result of illegal narcotics 'scourge': The first murder in Auburn to occur outside the prison since 2013 is an inherently memorable story. Writing this article on the arraignments of three co-defendants required a blend of most of what I've done at The Citizen so far: court reporting, breaking news and feature writing.
Soft training: Union Springs man raises service dogs for children with autism: Fred Horning's story of how he raises service dogs for children with autism is uplifting, but I was privileged to tell a deeper story about his philosophy of patience and gentleness. Plus, five of the sweetest dogs in the world were on or around my feet as I did this interview. Knowing that it resonated with readers as the most-read feature story of 2019 is also really rewarding.
In first year of Raise the Age, Cayuga County probation caseload below projections: Doing the work for this story was a great way to dive into a new beat of courts and public safety. It's always fascinating to take a close look at how state-implemented policies affect individuals on a local level. This time, people inside and outside the probation department were generous enough to let me do that.
Why central New York troopers publicly release so many security photos: I did a lot of counting for this one. And it was worth it to give insight into how police investigations are done in a digital world. It was also a good exercise in nearly constant revision — especially when I noticed an error in how I was collecting the numbers and went back to do a recount of nine-months worth of press releases.
'Labor of love and pain': Cayuga County animal hospital builds new facility: Cayuga Veterinary Services didn't overhaul its building; it created a brand new one just for the non-human residents of the area. It was enlightening to learn how a bunch of people can make a building where the needs of animals come first — down to the frequency of the lights and how the furnaces vibrate in the walls.
