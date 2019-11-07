AUBURN — Judge Thomas Leone was reluctant to give 34-year-old Patrick Jackson only five years in prison.
Jackson was in Cayuga County Court on Thursday to admit to repeatedly forcing oral sexual conduct on a child from February 2012 to March 2014. The boy was between 4 and 6 years old at the time.
Members of the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office met with the child's mother to confirm that the plea bargain — which would spare her son from testifying — was acceptable.
"I don't want to re-victimize this child again by standing in the way of this plea deal," Leone said.
A search warrant executed at Jackson's 6050 South St. Road apartment also uncovered a pornographic video with a girl younger than 16 on his computer. He said he downloaded it from the website 4chan.
Jackson will likely be sentenced to five years in prison followed by 15 years of post-release supervision for the sexual abuse and one to three years in prison for possessing the child pornography. Both sentences will run concurrent to each other. The maximum sentences for both charges are 25 and four years in prison, respectively, Leone said.
The judge noted that the child's mother was in the courtroom and confirmed with her that the plea was acceptable.
"To avoid putting my child on the stand, yes sir," she said.
During court on Thursday, Jackson pleaded guilty to first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a class B felony, and possession of a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony.
A lengthy investigation into Jackson began in December 2017, after the abuse was reported by the child's family. He was arrested Feb. 3 by members of the Auburn Police Department in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals felony warrant detail.
His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 9.
Also in court:
• A Port Byron man will be required to pay restitution totaling $23,982 after he pleaded guilty Thursday to two charges of third-degree grand larceny, class D felonies.
Richard Kent, 31, of 14 Blauvelt Drive, admitted that he stole $15,000 worth of equipment from a John Deere bulldozer he was leasing in July 2018 and logged an amount of trees worth $8,982 on someone else's land in September 2017.
He was promised a conditional sentence of five years on probation with a shock incarceration component. For the first four months, he will be incarcerated in the Cayuga County Jail on the weekends.
Kent, who was released on his own recognizance, will be sentenced Jan. 9.
• A convicted sex offender admitted to failing to report a change of address to the Division of Criminal Justice Services within 10 days.
Ryan Schenck, 22, moved from his address at 7 Abrio Drive in Moravia to an out-of-county residence. He was originally sentenced to 10 years on probation in Onondaga County.
In exchange for pleading guilty, Schenck was promised a conditional sentence of one to three years in prison. Leone also promised a concurrent sentence of two years in prison for the violation of probation.
Schenck was remanded to jail until his sentencing on Nov. 21.
• Two inmates who were previously incarcerated in Cayuga County were arraigned on unrelated charges of assault and promoting prison contraband.
Anthony Moss, 28, is accused of punching a correctional officer in the nose and causing the tendons in the officer's right knee to tear, according to a copy of his indictment. The alleged incident occurred at Cayuga Correctional Facility on June 10.
Moss pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault, class D felonies, during his arraignment on Thursday. His next court date is Dec. 15.
Sayfuddin Plair, 28, was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, a class D felony. While an inmate at Auburn Correctional Facility, Plair possessed an ice-pick type weapon approximately seven inches long, according to a copy of his indictment.
Plair also pleaded not guilty to the single charge during his arraignment. His next court date is Feb. 6.
Moss is currently incarcerated in Upstate Correctional Facility in the Town of Malone, and Plair is incarcerated in Green Haven Correctional Facility in Town of Beekman.
• A 32-year-old man who was arrested by Auburn police in June was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for selling cocaine.
Mario Mastrangelo, of 97 West 8th St. in Oswego, pleaded guilty Sept. 5 to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony, by admitting that he sold cocaine on Oct. 20, 2017. His prison sentence will be followed by three years of post-release supervision.
A second-felony offender, Mastrangelo was previously convicted of second-degree burglary in 2008 in Onondaga County, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision inmate database.
• Alexie Parker, 24, of 8695 Thompson Road, Port Byron, was sentenced to three years on probation for the misdemeanor of fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana.