Auburn man admits to sexual conduct with underage girl

A 21-year-old Auburn man will be released from jail after serving four months for having oral sex with an underage girl.
During a Cayuga County Court proceeding conducted over Skype Thursday morning, Jonathan James Moore admitted to receiving oral sex from a 16-year-old on Jan. 1.
The victim doesn't reside in the city but would visit Moore at his 22 Foote St. residence after they established a relationship online, Auburn Police Deputy Chief Roger Anthony said at the time of Moore's Feb. 5 arrest.
Moore said during his court admission that they watched a movie together before he asked for and received oral sex from her, knowing that the conduct was illegal and she was unable to consent being younger than 17 years old. A warrant for his arrest was issued in the weeks following the incident.
He was initially accused of using "physical force to force victim to perform sexual acts" and charged with first-degree criminal sex act, a class B felony, and third-degree rape, a class E felony. But Moore pleaded guilty to only the lower charge of third-degree criminal sex act, which does not include a component of force.
The guilty plea he gave on Thursday allowed him to potentially avoid a maximum sentence of four years in prison if he was found guilty at trial.
In exchange for pleading guilty to the class E felony of third-degree criminal sex act, he was sentenced to 10 years on probation and six months in the Cayuga County Jail. However, Moore had been incarcerated since February in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond bail.
Judge Mark Fandrich said Moore was set to be released Thursday, after serving approximately four months in jail, due to his good behavior. Moore is also required to register as a sex offender and obey a 10-year stay away order benefiting the victim.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
