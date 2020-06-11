Auburn man admits to sexual conduct with underage girl

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 21-year-old Auburn man will be released from jail after serving four months for having oral sex with an underage girl.

During a Cayuga County Court proceeding conducted over Skype Thursday morning, Jonathan James Moore admitted to receiving oral sex from a 16-year-old on Jan. 1.

The victim doesn't reside in the city but would visit Moore at his 22 Foote St. residence after they established a relationship online, Auburn Police Deputy Chief Roger Anthony said at the time of Moore's Feb. 5 arrest.

Moore said during his court admission that they watched a movie together before he asked for and received oral sex from her, knowing that the conduct was illegal and she was unable to consent being younger than 17 years old. A warrant for his arrest was issued in the weeks following the incident.

He was initially accused of using "physical force to force victim to perform sexual acts" and charged with first-degree criminal sex act, a class B felony, and third-degree rape, a class E felony. But Moore pleaded guilty to only the lower charge of third-degree criminal sex act, which does not include a component of force.