Auburn man arrested after bust nets 'ghost gun,' synthetic drugs

An Auburn man is facing felony charges for allegedly possessing a "ghost gun" and synthetic drugs.

The Finger Lakes Drug Task Force, along with the Auburn Police Department and New York State Police, executed a search warrant Friday evening at 8 Delevan St. in Auburn.

During the search of the garage, police said they found a loaded "ghost" handgun, a small amount of the synthetic drug molly, scales and money.

A ghost gun is a weapon that doesn't have serial numbers and is assembled in parts instead of being purchased at a gun shop or another retailer.

Police said the garage was being used as a living area by Scott A. Corey Sr., 43. Corey was arrested and charged with three felonies: second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

Corey has been charged with one misdemeanor, the possession or sale of a mislabeled dangerous substance.

The Cayuga County District Attorney's office will prosecute the case, according to a news release.