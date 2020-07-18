Auburn man arrested after bust nets 'ghost gun,' synthetic drugs

An Auburn man is facing felony charges for allegedly possessing a "ghost gun" and synthetic drugs.
The Finger Lakes Drug Task Force, along with the Auburn Police Department and New York State Police, executed a search warrant Friday evening at 8 Delevan St. in Auburn.
During the search of the garage, police said they found a loaded "ghost" handgun, a small amount of the synthetic drug molly, scales and money.
A ghost gun is a weapon that doesn't have serial numbers and is assembled in parts instead of being purchased at a gun shop or another retailer.
Police said the garage was being used as a living area by Scott A. Corey Sr., 43. Corey was arrested and charged with three felonies: second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.
Corey has been charged with one misdemeanor, the possession or sale of a mislabeled dangerous substance.
The Cayuga County District Attorney's office will prosecute the case, according to a news release.
The bust occurred at the same address where a man was shot and killed in November 2019. Three men are facing murder charges for their alleged roles in the death of Joshua Poole.
The house has been the site of recurring problems. In May, Auburn police issued a Notice of Public Nuisance and Opportunity to Abate Public Nuisance to the owner and resident of the home. At that time, APD said the house was the subject of 47 calls that required a police response over the previous 10 months, with complaints related to drug activity, domestic incidents, assaults, possession of stolen property, excessive noise and suspicious activity.
