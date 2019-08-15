AUBURN — An Auburn man convicted of selling drugs to an undercover drug task force agent avoided an additional year in prison during his sentencing Thursday in Cayuga County Court.
The Finger Lakes Drug Task Force arrested Raymond Flint, 35, formerly of 274 Seymour St., Auburn, on April 4 for selling cocaine to an undercover agent in 2018. On June 13, Flint pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony.
However, Cayuga County Assistant District Attorney Joshua Bennett argued in court on Thursday that Flint tried to "walk back his involvement" based on comments Flint made to the probation department during its pre-sentence investigation.
Bennett later added that Flint claimed he was a third party to the drug sale, when he was actually the only person involved in setting up and executing the sale. He requested that Judge Thomas Leone add another year to Flint's prison sentence and deny shock camp, a form of military-style boot-camp incarceration.
Flint was previously promised a conditional sentence of three years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision with shock camp in exchange for his guilty plea.
Defense attorney Joseph Sapio said he believed Flint was open and truthful with probation by admitting that he sold cocaine in exchange for money.
Leone said his interpretation of the report was "contrary" to Bennett's, citing that Flint admitted to selling drugs within a sufficient time frame. "I think that you have cooperated with probation," he said, while addressing Flint.
Leone imposed the sentence that was originally promised in Flint's plea bargain.
Also in court:
• Reginald Miller, 26, formerly of 258 Steko Ave., Rochester, was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision.
Miller was arrested, along with three other people, in September of 2018 after the Finger Lakes Drug Task force recovered more than 49.5 grams of crack cocaine, scales and more than $3,700 in cash during the execution of a search warrant in Auburn.
He pleaded guilty May 16 to third-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, a class B felony. He was promised a conditional sentence of 3.5 years in prison with 2 years of post-release supervision in exchange for the plea.
In court on Thursday, Leone increased Miller's length of post-release supervision by one year and denied him shock camp based on the findings of the pre-sentence report.
Leone cited that Miller declined to further discuss his actions with probation and also implied he was doubtful that Miller is involved with his two children because he had not been in relationships with their mothers. Defense attorney Zachary Ruetz said earlier that Miller shares custody of his children and has a "relatively limited" criminal history.
An uncle of Miller's exited the courtroom in response to Leone's objections, causing the door to hit the wall outside. Leone told Ruetz he would hold Miller's uncle in contempt of court if he did it again.
• At his arraignment on Thursday, 23-year-old Keno Ramsay entered not guilty pleas to three felony charges stemming from an alleged incident at the Auburn Correctional Facility.
A copy of the indictment accuses Ramsay of slashing another inmate with a ceramic razor in late March, causing two four-inch lacerations to the victim's face and forehead, while he was incarcerated at the Auburn prison. He was charged with first-degree assault, a class B felony, second-degree assault, a class D felony and first-degree promoting prison contraband, also a class D felony.
Ramsay is currently incarcerated at the Marcy Correctional Facility in Marcy for first-degree burglary and first-degree attempted robbery. His earliest release date is February of 2020.