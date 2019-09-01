A man was arrested last week in his Seminary Street residence by the Auburn Police Department on two felony marijuana charges.
Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said Lavonte Alexander McLeod, 20, sold marijuana in a quantity greater than 1 ounce to an agent of the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force on two separate occasions in mid-2018.
APD arrested McLeod on Aug. 28 at his 28 Seminary St. residence in Auburn after a grand jury indicted him on July 11. McLeod was charged with third- and fourth-degree sale of marijuana, a class E felony and a misdemeanor respectively.