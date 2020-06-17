Auburn man arrested in 2016 robbery of city restaurant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 35-year-old Auburn man has been arrested in connection with the 2016 Jreck Subs' robbery, which was previously considered a cold case.

Edwin M. Roberts, of 36 Franklin St., is accused of robbing the clerk of the sub shop at knife point on Oct. 31, 2016. He was charged by Auburn police Wednesday morning with the class B felony of first-degree robbery.

Security camera footage of the incident shows a man who walked into the 251 Genesee St. business around 9 p.m. and placed an order. He then snatched a long sub knife from the counter before walking into the kitchen area to demand money from the clerk.

The suspect emptied the cash register of $826 and exited Jreck Subs in the direction of Baker Avenue, taking the knife with him.

There was no vehicle description because he left on foot, APD Detective Meagan Kalet told the The Citizen in 2017. Police identified a suspect shortly after the robbery, but the clerk couldn't pick him out of a photo array.

Kalet's investigation eventually resulted in a warrant for Roberts' arrest more than three years later. APD officers took Roberts into custody without incident around 8:43 a.m. Wednesday. He was virtually arraigned by an Auburn City Court judge and remanded to the Cayuga County Jail.

