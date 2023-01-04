Auburn man arrested over wildflowers rejects court offer, seeks trial

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Seeking a trial, an Auburn man has rejected an offer to dismiss his August misdemeanor charge for allegedly trying to stop city employees from cutting down wildflowers in front of his house.

James Udall, of 106 Osborne St., rejected the offer of adjournment in contemplation of dismissal for his charge of second-degree obstructing governmental administration in Auburn City Court Dec. 22.

In a statement to The Citizen, Udall said he rejected the offer because "I'm in this for nothing less than an acquittal." A trial date of March 28 was scheduled.

Udall planted the wildflowers in the city's right-of-way between the sidewalk and the street last spring. Two weeks before his arrest, the city sent him a letter outlining complaints from residents about the 6-foot wildflowers, including their "unkempt condition" and their obscuring of the vision of drivers on Osborne Street, which takes a sharp curve at the foot of a hill near Udall's house.

City Corporation Counsel Stacy Tamburrino told The Citizen some of those complaints mentioned the inability to see children near the wildflowers.

"The city took steps to protect the safety and welfare of those driving and walking along that curve," she said in an email that was shared with several Auburn residents.

Udall cut the wildflowers to 3 feet, but because the city's municipal code says "weeds or grass" must be limited to 6 inches, the city reiterated he cut them to that length. He refused, and when told city employees would cut the wildflowers for him, he responded that he would try to stop them. He added that he would go to jail if necessary for what he called an act of civil disobedience.

Udall said the same thing to city employees who came to his house to cut down the wildflowers Aug. 24, at which point they called the Auburn Police Department. Udall was handcuffed and detained as his wife, Tonya, filmed the arrest for sharing on social media. Code enforcement employees subsequently cut the wildflowers down, and Udall was released without bail later that day.

In his statement, Udall said he believes his case represents "a heinous example of government overreach and a failure in leadership."

"It demonstrates the odd priorities of the city. Why make an enemy of a citizen who was trying to beautify and reinvigorate his street/neighborhood?" he said. "The city has so many other (bigger) problems besides wildflowers in a homeowner’s right of way that need to be addressed. ... I hope that this issue helps to bring a higher awareness to Auburn's misguided priorities."

City officials declined to comment on Udall's criminal case to The Citizen, citing policy not to influence the legal process. The case is being prosecuted by the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office.

However, City Manager Jeff Dygert told The Citizen he hopes the process "will play out as it should." He went on to comment on Udall's broader conflict with the city, which began after he moved to Osborne Street in December 2020. His house adjoins a small parking lot for nearby O'Toole's Tavern, leading Udall to petition the city to sell or lease the lot to him instead of the bar so he could prevent its patrons from damaging and otherwise disturbing his property. But the city has declined Udall's offers, citing a need to maintain access to the lot because a sewer main is located there.

Udall copied The Citizen on a Wednesday email to city officials repeating his desire to lease the lot for $200 a month, 12 times the $200 a year paid by O'Toole's since the lease began in 1995. He previously said he would turn an unused part of the lot behind the gravel parking spaces into a community garden, but told officials Wednesday he no longer planned to do that.

"My intention is to simply provide for my own quiet enjoyment of my residence," Udall wrote in his email, "all so I can resolve the matter once and for all and turn the page."

In response, Dygert said the city is doing its best to resolve the matter as well.

"I like when we can work through a problem and everybody can walk away going, 'That's not exactly what I wanted, but I can live with that,'" he said. "We do own the property adjacent to Mr. Udall. One of his things is the current use of that property, upkeep of the property. We've made some progress there. All of our progress hasn't been to his satisfaction, but we'll continue to work on those things."

