Auburn man called 911 about South Street fire

When Jeremie Mathewson noticed a hint of a fire from the corner of his eye last week, it took him a moment for him to realize that it actually was a fire.

Mathewson, an Auburn resident, called 911 early on in a blaze at a building at 42 South St. around 11 p.m. July 15.

Mathewson told The Citizen Friday he was driving home that night after getting out of work with the cleaning company franchise Clean Start Systems. As he realized he was seeing a fire from the basement of the building, Mathewson parked his car and found himself calling 911.

"It was just an instinct," he said. "It was, get somebody on the phone that knows what they should be doing."

As Mathewson stayed on the line with dispatchers, he walked to the front door of the building, just as four people were coming out of the structure. Mathewson said he was trying to get a sense of how many apartments were in the building so he could tell 911. He said he previously made emergency calls to dispatchers as a part of his job, but not for something like last week's fire.

Although he estimates the time from when he first noticed the fire to when he approached the front door was under a minute, the blaze noticeably spread from the basement to the first floor, Mathewson said. The Auburn Fire Department arrived within minutes of the call. Since Mathewson had parked by a neighboring building, he moved his vehicle so crews could get to the fire.

Before leaving the scene, Mathewson texted his boss, Robert Blount, about the fire. When Mathewson woke up that following morning, he saw a news article Blount had sent him on the fire.

"The situation was worse than I had thought it was," Mathewson said.

He praised the responsiveness and work of the Auburn Fire Department and the other agencies involved.

"Everyone just showed up and started doing what they are supposed to. I'm glad we have them in place to do what they do," he said.

Jeff Clark, an AFD assistant fire chief, said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined and the investigation is ongoing. He said all three people transported for their injuries are currently expected to make full recoveries.

"People recover differently depending on the injury and severity, so it's not like these people might be going back to work tomorrow, but the expectation is, they will make a full recovery," he said.

Blount, who has been Mathewson's boss at Clean Start Systems in Auburn for over a decade, said he wasn't at all surprised that Mathewson called in the incident, saying the longtime employee is extremely responsible.

"He's got a super big heart," Blount said.

From what Blount understands of the incident, he believes Mathewson calling when he did might have made a crucial difference.

Adding that Clean Start employees keen an eye on the businesses they clean in, such as when a flooded basement comes up or if they smell smoke, Blount praised Mathewson's work ethic. Years ago, when Mathewson worked at Apple Car Wash in Auburn, which is no longer open, Blount and his wife, Jennifer, would take a car to the wash. Mathewson would be so thorough with the car, Blount said, that Jennifer suggested he ask if Mathewson was interested in a job. Mathewson started at Clean Start not too long after.

"He's a great guy," Blount said.