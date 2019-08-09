An Auburn man faces several charges after he failed to pull over his vehicle during a traffic stop and later attempted to flee on foot from officers, the Auburn Police Department said.
Justin Michael McDeid, 29, of 44 Wallace Ave., drove a vehicle past a stop sign without coming to a halt Thursday night, prompting an officer to initiate a traffic stop, according to police reports. But McDeid did not pull over, and instead drove through seven more stop signs. He was given tickets for each blown stop sign.
Police said McDeid eventually drove his vehicle onto a North Seward Avenue property, where he left the vehicle and tried to get away from officers on foot. He was eventually arrested on Mill Street around 10 p.m., according to an arrest log.
McDeid was charged with third-degree unlawful fleeing from an officer while in a motor vehicle, possession of a hypodermic instrument, resisting arrest, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and reckless driving — all misdemeanors. He was also charged with a stop sign violation.
McDeid was arraigned at Auburn City Court Friday morning and was in custody at the Cayuga County Jail. He was remanded without bail.