Auburn man charged after barricading himself in bedroom after alleged domestic incident

A welfare check on a person on Tuesday morning turned into a situation where an Auburn man barricaded himself in a bedroom and schools in the Perrine Street area were put into lock out status.

According to the Auburn police, at about 11:15 a.m. officers were sent to 105 Perrine St. to check the welfare of a resident who had missed several medical appointments. Shortly after officers heard a faint call for help from inside the residence.

The Auburn Fire Department and TLC Ambulance were called to assist with what Auburn police believed was a medical distress call. Officers started to force entry into the residence to assist the subject in distress. Upon entry, they discovered it was a domestic incident, the victim exited the house saying they had been held against their will for three days.

The suspect, Mark A. Stopyra, ran to the back of the house where he barricaded himself in the back bedroom. The Crisis Negotiation and Emergency Response teams were called to the scene to assist. Stopyra was taken into custody shortly after.

Stopyra was arrested and charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, a Class E felony. He was processed and held pending his arraignment at the Centralized Arraignment Court.