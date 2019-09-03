An Auburn man was charged with a felony early Tuesday morning after an interaction with an officer from the Auburn Police Department.
Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said APD officers were investigating a report of suspicious activity near 3 Seminary St. in Auburn when they encountered 21-year-old Cody Michael Christoff, of 53 Barber St. When one of the officers was conducting a pat search of Christoff to check him for weapons, Christoff grabbed the officer's arm and attempted to push him away, Anthony said.
Christoff was charged around 5:55 a.m. Tuesday with obstructing governmental administration, a class D felony.