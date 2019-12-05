AUBURN — Noah Oakes, 21, was arrested and accused of stabbing a man on Grant Avenue in June. In Cayuga County Court on Thursday, Oakes admitted to the assault.
Oakes, of 64 Grant Ave., Apt. 3, Auburn said in court that he used a folding knife to stab a person on June 2 in Auburn, near 169 Grant Ave. After responding to a reported fight, Auburn police officers and emergency personnel found the victim with a head laceration and an apparent stab wound to the left bicep.
Oakes was arrested shortly after police arrived on the scene, APD said at the time. The injured person was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and later released.
After clarifying with Oakes that the stabbing was not accidental, Judge Thomas Leone accepted his guilty pleas to second-degree assault with intent to physically injure and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both class D felonies.
Avoiding the maximum sentence of seven years, Oakes was promised a prison sentence no worse than 3.5 years followed by three years of post-release supervision. His sentencing is scheduled for March 19.
Stephanie Ann Weaver, who was identified as Oakes' girlfriend at the time of his arrest, was also charged in connection with the stabbing and admitted on Sept. 5 that she attempted to discard the knife in a body of water.
Weaver, 22, was given a 30-day sentence in the Cayuga County Jail, three years of probation and mandated mental health treatment in exchange for pleading guilty to attempted tampering with physical evidence, a misdemeanor.
Also in court:
• A 33-year-old Auburn man was promised a four-year prison sentence after he admitted that he sold and conspired to sell cocaine in Auburn during the summer of 2018.
Kyle Session, of 276 Seymour St., attempted to plead guilty Nov. 14 to the felonies of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fourth-degree conspiracy.
But he wasn't allowed to do so after expressing dissatisfaction with his former defense attorney, John Price — a development Leone called surprising on Thursday.
In exchange for pleading guilty, Session was promised four years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision to run concurrently with a sentence of 1.5 to three years for the conspiracy conviction.
Session also confirmed that he served four years in prison for a previous conviction of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance in Cayuga County. He was also ordered to pay $300 in restitution.
His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 6.
• Britny Hamilton, 30, of 65 Franklin St. in Auburn, was sentenced to five years on probation for drug offenses.
Hamilton was sentenced for several sales of narcotics that occurred between February and September of 2016, said Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann in court.
The DA's office previously opposed Hamilton's placement on judicial diversion, and Budelmann also opposed the probation sentence Hamilton received from Thursday's court proceeding.
Between three separate indictments, Hamilton was convicted on three counts of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, class D felonies, and two misdemeanor counts of fifth-degree conspiracy.
• An Auburn woman was released from jail custody to start participating in drug court treatment.
Kayla Dingler, 30, of 73 Wall St., Apt. 4, pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted menacing of a police officer, a class E felony. She was promised a sentence of five years on probation, and is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 6.
• An 18-year-old from Cortland admitted to burglarizing a camper in Moravia.
Michael Wherry, of 3110 Route 215, pleaded guilty Thursday to third-degree burglary, admitting that he illegally entered the camper on May 29 with the intent to commit larceny.
Wherry was promised a sentence of five years on probation, along with community service, and the possibility of youthful offender status. He will be sentenced Feb. 27.