Auburn man charged with assaulting, robbing woman in domestic violence incident

A 19-year-old Auburn man was charged with a high-level felony after allegedly robbing a woman who had an order of protection against him.

Auburn Police Department Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said Christopher Kui'imi Duvon Barnwell stole a woman's purse while they were at an Auburn motel, using a knife to cut her arm and hand in the process. Barnwell, of 55 Orchard St., Apt. 2, also allegedly punched the woman repeatedly in the face and head.

Barnwell and the victim were at the Days Inn motel at 37 Williams St. in Auburn when the incident occurred around 6:39 p.m. on March 31, Anthony said. Barnwell left the motel room through a window before police arrived.

Auburn police executed a warrant for Barnwell's arrest on May 4 near 7 Grover St. in Auburn, where he was located with the same victim following an argument, police said.

He was charged with first-degree robbery, a class B felony, and the class D felonies of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault. He was also charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and the misdemeanor of second-degree criminal contempt.

Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.

