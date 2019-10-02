An Auburn man is accused of getting financial assistance while misrepresenting his income to social services, according to Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann.
The complaint against Levon Edward Johnson, of 65 South St., Apt. 305 alleges that he received $11,000 in SNAP benefits and cash assistance from Cayuga County Social Services from August 2018 to May 2019.
Budelmann said that Johnson, 39, is accused of not reporting income he was receiving from a restaurant job and from cutting hair.
Johnson was charged Sept. 30 with the class D felonies of third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud and misuse of food stamps. He was also charged with the misdemeanor of falsifying a written statement, as well as two counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and two counts of first-degree falsifying business records, class E felonies.
According to the APD's arrest report, Johnson was arraigned in Auburn City Court at 11 a.m. Monday.