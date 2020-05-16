Auburn man charged with felony marijuana possession

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Auburn man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with an investigation into illegal marijuana sales, the Auburn Police Department said.

The Finger Lakes Drug Task Force, a multi-agency unit of which APD is a part, executed a search warrant Friday afternoon at 212 Seymour St. and arrested a resident there.

Shawn Franklin Smith, 40, was charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of marijuana and one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class D felonies. He was also charged with three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

During the search, police said, task force members found three pounds of marijuana, two ounces of concentrated cannabis, numerous prescription medications that Smith was not prescribed or legally allowed to have and "several thousand dollars" in cash.

Smith was processed and held pending arraignment in the Cayuga County centralized arraignment court.

The Finger Lakes Drug Task Force includes APD, Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police and the New York National Guard Counterdrug Task Force.

Love 1 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 4