Auburn man charged with forcing sexual conduct on 16-year-old

An Auburn man is accused of forcing a sexual act on a 16-year-old girl last month, Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said Thursday.

Jonathan James Moore, 21, is accused of using "physical force to force victim to perform sexual acts" on Jan. 2, Anthony said. Moore, 21, is accused of allegedly engaging in oral sexual conduct with a person younger than 17 years old.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He was arrested Feb. 5 at his 22 Foote St. residence on a warrant issued Jan. 29. Moore established an online relationship with the victim, who doesn't reside in Auburn but would visit Moore at his home, Anthony said.

Moore is charged with first-degree criminal sex act, a class B felony, and the class E felonies of third-degree criminal sex act and third-degree rape. He is also charged with the misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child.

His bail was set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond during his arraignment Wednesday in Auburn City Court. He was still incarcerated in the Cayuga County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 6