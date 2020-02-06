Auburn man charged with forcing sexual conduct on 16-year-old
top story
CRIME

Auburn man charged with forcing sexual conduct on 16-year-old

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

An Auburn man is accused of forcing a sexual act on a 16-year-old girl last month, Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said Thursday.

Jonathan James Moore, 21, is accused of using "physical force to force victim to perform sexual acts" on Jan. 2, Anthony said. Moore, 21, is accused of allegedly engaging in oral sexual conduct with a person younger than 17 years old.

He was arrested Feb. 5 at his 22 Foote St. residence on a warrant issued Jan. 29. Moore established an online relationship with the victim, who doesn't reside in Auburn but would visit Moore at his home, Anthony said. 

Moore is charged with first-degree criminal sex act, a class B felony, and the class E felonies of third-degree criminal sex act and third-degree rape. He is also charged with the misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child.

Jonathan Moore

Jonathan James Moore

His bail was set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond during his arraignment Wednesday in Auburn City Court. He was still incarcerated in the Cayuga County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

0
0
0
1
6

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News