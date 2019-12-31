An Auburn man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly selling and possessing cocaine on multiple occasions.
Auburn Police Department Deputy Chief Roger Anthony said Corey D. Parkman Sr., 32, 23 Easterly Ave., was picked up on two separate indictment warrants at his residence at around 6:20 p.m. Monday. The cases were handled by the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force.
According to one indictment warrant, Parkman sold less than a half an ounce of cocaine on three separate occasions to an agent of the drug task force in May, Anthony said. The other indictment warrant was connected to a search warrant the task force executed at Parkman's home on June 7, Anthony said, when police found cocaine, scales, cash and controlled substances, including pharmaceutical medications.
You have free articles remaining.
While task force members executed the warrants on Monday, they also found 2.9 ounces of cocaine and a digital scale, Anthony said. For that, Parkman was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree use of drug paraphernalia.
On the two indictment warrants, he was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree use of drug paraphernalia and three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
Parkman was arraigned in Auburn City Court Tuesday and and was released on his own recognizance for third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree use of drag paraphernalia. His next day in court is Jan. 3.