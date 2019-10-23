An Auburn man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl "approximately twice a week" for three years, the Auburn Police Department said.
Joseph George Woodman, 32, of 1 Barber St., Auburn, was charged with first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child younger than 13 years old.
Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said Woodman is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with the child from August 2014, when she was 9, to August 2017, when she was about 12. He was arrested around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday at the Auburn police station after being interviewed by detectives, Anthony said.
Woodman was arraigned in Auburn City Court, where his bail was set at $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.