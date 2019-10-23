An Auburn man faces multiple charges following an argument stemming from a car crash in Auburn on Tuesday.
Witnesses at the scene of the accident, which occurred just after 4 p.m. at the corner of Holley and Seymour streets, reported to emergency dispatchers that one of the men displayed a knife, said Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony.
Later, Auburn police said Emmanuel L. Walls Sr., 34, of 13 McMaster Place, allegedly displayed a weapon during the incident, but didn't confirm whether it was a knife.
Anthony said earlier in the day there were no reported injuries.
An "off-duty law enforcement officer" was on the scene at the time of the crash and diffused the situation by giving commands until police arrived, Anthony said.
APD later said that Walls had been driving a vehicle and failed to stop for a stop sign at the corner of Holley and Seymour, hitting a vehicle driven by another person, whom police didn't identify. A passenger in the vehicle Walls drove had a protection order against him.
Walls was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, second-degree menacing; first offense driving under the influence; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, all misdemeanors, and traffic violations.
Auburn police said the investigation will continue.