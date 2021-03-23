Auburn man faces multiple drug charges after traffic stop

An Auburn man faces multiple drug charges after a traffic stop and search warrant at a nearby house on Tuesday, the Auburn Police Department said.

According to an APD press release, members of the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force and city police were investigating cocaine sales, resulting in a traffic stop on Lansing Street.

Later, during a search at 96 N. Fulton St., investigators recovered more than two ounces of cocaine, more than an ounce of molly/bath salts, numerous bags related to the packaging of controlled substances. digital scales and almost $5,000.

A resident at that address, Charles A. Donato, 43, of Auburn, was charged with one count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, plus two counts of second-degree using drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession/sale of mislabeled dangerous substances, both class A misdemeanor charges.

Donato was processed and being held pending arraignment at Cayuga County Centralized Part Court.

