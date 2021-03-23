 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn man faces multiple drug charges after traffic stop
CRIME

Auburn man faces multiple drug charges after traffic stop

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

An Auburn man faces multiple drug charges after a traffic stop and search warrant at a nearby house on Tuesday, the Auburn Police Department said.

According to an APD press release, members of the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force and city police were investigating cocaine sales, resulting in a traffic stop on Lansing Street.

Later, during a search at 96 N. Fulton St., investigators recovered more than two ounces of cocaine, more than an ounce of molly/bath salts, numerous bags related to the packaging of controlled substances. digital scales and almost $5,000.

A resident at that address, Charles A. Donato, 43, of Auburn, was charged with one count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, plus two counts of second-degree using drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession/sale of mislabeled dangerous substances, both class A misdemeanor charges.

Donato was processed and being held pending arraignment at Cayuga County Centralized Part Court.

Donato mug

Donato
1
1
0
2
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Spc. Justin Grennell honored in Port Byron

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News