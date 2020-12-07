 Skip to main content
Auburn man faces rape, trespassing charges
CRIME

Auburn man faces rape, trespassing charges

  • Updated
Auburn police say a man broke into a residence and raped a woman on Sunday morning.

According to an Auburn Police Department press release, Brian D. Lawrence, 24, of 109 Washington St, apt 1., faces multiple charges, including first-degree rape, a felony, and second-degree trespassing, a misdemeanor. Lawrence was arraigned on Monday and is currently being held without bail in the Cayuga County Jail.

On Sunday, at 10:26 a.m. Auburn police were dispatched to Holley Street for a report of a barefoot woman walking in a bathrobe, while a man possessing a butcher knife followed her. The release said the woman called 911 to state that the man raped her and that he might kill her. Police arrived and located the woman in a Seymour Street residence. The man was found walking in the Seymour Street area and was detained.

During the course of the investigation, police said it was discovered Lawrence entered the victim’s residence without her permission, using a key he took from another person. The investigation determined that during his time in the victim’s apartment, Lawrence forcefully raped her. Following the rape, Lawrence took a knife from the victim’s house. The victim made her way out of the apartment and started walking down Holley Street, looking for help, at which time Lawrence followed her while in possession of the knife. Police located a knife near the area where Lawrence was located.

Auburn police said this was an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public.

Brian D. Lawrence

