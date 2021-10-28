Auburn man found guilty of rape

A Cayuga County jury has found an Auburn man guilty of forcible rape.

After a seven-day trial in Cayuga County Court, a jury found Brian Lawrence, 25, of 109 Washington St, Apt. 1, guilty of first-degree rape, a class B felony and second-degree trespass, a misdemeanor, according to a press release Thursday from Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann.

This is Lawrence's second felony conviction and he faces up to 25 years in prison with 20 years of post-release supervision, the DA said. Sentencing has been scheduled for Dec. 21.

The conviction stems from an incident on Dec. 20. At 10:26 a.m. that day, Auburn police were dispatched to Holley Street for a report of a barefoot woman walking in a bathrobe, while a man possessing a butcher knife followed her, police said at the time. The woman had called 911 and said the man raped her and that he might kill her. Police arrived and located the woman in a Seymour Street residence. The suspect, Lawrence, was found walking in the Seymour Street area and was detained.

During the course of the investigation, police discovered Lawrence entered the victim’s residence without her permission, using a key he took from another person. The investigation determined that while in the victim’s apartment, Lawrence forcefully raped her. Following the rape, Lawrence took a knife from the victim’s house. The victim made her way out of the apartment and started walking down Holley Street, looking for help, at which time Lawrence followed her while in possession of the knife. Police located a knife near the area where Lawrence was located.

Auburn Police Detective James Frost secured video surveillance footage of the interaction between the victim and the defendant immediately following the rape, as well as video surveillance footage of the victim fleeing while on the telephone with 911 and the defendant chasing after her, according to the DA’s press release.

In addition to the evidence presented from the Dec. 20 incident, the jury heard a jail phone call that occurred three days prior to jury selection in which Lawrence tried to get the victim to lie under oath. She refused.

“I commend this victim for coming forward and bravely testifying at trial despite how difficult it must have been reliving the trauma of that day in front of the jury and defendant," said Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather De Stefano, who prosecuted the case. "The defendant, both directly and indirectly through victim’s own family, repeatedly tried to get her to lie on the witness stand. Thankfully, she was strong enough not to succumb to the combined pressure and testified truthfully.”

