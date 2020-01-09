AUBURN — In Cayuga County Court on Thursday, a mother addressed the 34-year-old man who "stole life and love" from her young son through repeated sexual abuse.
Patrick Jackson admitted on Nov. 7 to forcing oral sexual conduct on a child from February 2012 to March 2014, when the boy was of the ages of 4 to 6 years old.
A lengthy investigation into Jackson was launched in December 2017, after the boy came forward to accuse Jackson of the abuse. He was located by Auburn Police Department and the U.S. Marshals felony warrant detail and arrested Feb. 3.
A pornographic video of a girl younger than 16 was also uncovered on his computer during a search warrant executed at his former 6050 South St. Road residence in Fleming.
Jackson was last in court to plead guilty to first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a class B felony, and possession of sexual performance by a child, a class E felony.
At that time, Judge Thomas Leone expressed his reluctance to sentence Jackson according to the plea bargain that promised him only five years in prison. But, he said, the arrangement kept the child from testifying and was acceptable to his family.
Prior to Jackson's sentencing, the victim's mother delivered a statement expressing the burdens the abuse has had on her, the boy and her other son.
"It was your horrendous decisions that landed you where you are," she said. Though she said she believes Jackson deserves the maximum possible sentence, she confirmed to Leone that five years was acceptable.
Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann called Jackson's acts "beyond comprehension" and acknowledged, though he shared the mother's desire for a maximum prison sentence, that there was a plea deal in place.
When Leone asked if he wanted to say anything to the court, Jackson replied, "No, your honor." He was also sentenced to one to three years in prison for the child pornography charge, which will be served concurrently to the five-year sentence.
Following his prison term, Jackson will be on post-release supervision for 15 years and ordered to obey a full stay away order benefiting the victim in effect until 2033.
Also in court:
• Christopher Freeman, 35, of 11 Elizabeth St., Apt. B, Auburn, was designated during a risk assessment hearing on Thursday as a level-three sex offender.
Leone upgraded Freeman's risk level from the recommendation made by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, which ranked him as a level-two offender.
In court, Leone cited parts of the prosecution's argument — including the ages of the victims in the pornography, the nature of the images and prior adjudications in Freeman's history — as reasons for the upgrade. Freeman was not classified as a sexual predator or violent offender.
• During a lengthy court proceeding, an Auburn man charged in two separate indictments pleaded guilty in satisfaction of one of them.
Emmanuel Walls, 35, admitted to physically attacking a woman who had an order of protection against him by striking her in the face in December 2018. He also admitted to calling her on the phone three days later from the Cayuga County Jail, which also violated the order.
In exchange for pleading guilty to the class E felonies of first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, Walls was promised a conditional sentence of two to four years in prison.
That plea satisfied 56 other charges contained in the indictment that was largely comprised of second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.
Walls conferred with defense attorney Todd Sloan multiple times in the jury room Thursday afternoon to discuss that deal and another plea deal that would've required admitting to one charge stemming from a vehicle crash in October.
He is accused of running a stop sign on the corner of Holley and Seymour streets in Auburn on Oct. 22 and displaying a weapon that witnesses on the scene reported as a knife. He was also alleged to be with a passenger who had an order of protection against him.
While court was in session, Walls said at one point, "I'm not pleading to a knife I never had." Walls ultimately rejected the second deal that would've required him to plead guilty to one count of first-degree criminal contempt, an E felony, in exchange for 1.5 to three years in prison.
His sentencing is scheduled for March 5.
• In front of Judge Mark Fandrich on Wednesday, five inmates were arraigned in connection to a May riot at the Auburn Correctional Facility.
A copy of the indictment alleges that they "engaged in tumultuous and violent conduct" with ten or more people that resulted in the injuries of several corrections officers.
Co-defendants Michael Motta, Kenneth Scott, Darryl Wright, Phillip Bradley and Russell Williams were all charged with first-degree riot, a class E felony. Motta was additionally charged with second-degree assault; Scott and Wright with two counts of second-degree assault; and Williams with second-degree assault.
All the defendants entered not guilty pleas.