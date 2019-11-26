AUBURN — After a string of confrontations with law enforcement, an Auburn man was sentenced Tuesday in Cayuga County Court to 2.5 to five years in prison for taking keys from a custody officer's belt in August.
While incarcerated in the Cayuga County Jail, 29-year-old Justin McDeid was transported to Auburn Community Hospital Aug. 12 after complaining of a "medical condition." He then attempted to grab a set of keys from a custody officer outside the hospital, but was restrained and never escaped custody.
McDeid, of 44 Wallace Ave., pleaded guilty Sept. 17 to third-degree robbery, a class D felony as a result of the confrontation.
After pleading guilty — which promised him a sentence of 2 to four years in prison — McDeid was charged with trying to smuggle drugs into the jail. He was charged with two felony counts of promoting prison contraband and fifth-degree criminal conspiracy, a misdemeanor.
It was intended for McDeid to receive narcotics inside the jail from Kevin J. Bouley. Bouley, 28, of 131 Swift St., Auburn, who was arrested Sept. 24 at the jail after an investigation by the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force and the sheriff's office.
Budelmann said that McDeid pleaded guilty Nov. 13 to fifth-degree conspiracy from attempting to smuggle drugs into the jail.
In court on Tuesday, McDeid was sentenced to 2.5 to five years in prison for the robbery charge.
Both defense counsel Jonis Strods and Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann commented that McDeid looked significantly better than when he was first incarcerated.
"You have your whole life ahead of you," Fandrich told McDeid, who earlier made a statement apologizing to the court and said he hoped he could get help he needs.
McDeid was originally arrested Aug. 8 after a series of traffic violations, said the Auburn Police Department at the time. McDeid failed to stop for a stop sign, which initiated a traffic stop with APD patrol.
Police said he didn't pull over for the traffic stop, instead driving through 7 more stop signs before crashing into a North Seward Avenue property. Police said McDeid, of 44 Wallace Ave., then attempted to run from officers on foot after exiting the car. According to an arrest log, he was apprehended on Mill Street around 10 p.m.
Also in court:
You have free articles remaining.
• An Auburn man admitted Tuesday to selling suboxone near McMaster Street in the city on Aug. 17, 2018,
James Williams, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class C felony. He was promised three years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision in exchange for pleading guilty, avoiding the maximum sentence of 5.5 years in prison.
Fandrich scheduled a bail review for Dec. 3 after defense counsel John Price requested Williams's bail be lowered so he could see his children before sentencing. Williams is currently in custody in lieu of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.
Williams, who was also ordered to pay $230 in restitution, will be sentenced Feb. 18. Price said he would be asking Fandrich to grand a shock camp order or other treatment programs for Williams at that time.
• A 28-year-old man who was arrested in July for allegedly breaking into a garage in Auburn and escaping from a police officer was arraigned on Tuesday.
Kenneth Lafler, 49 Frances St., left apartment, Auburn, pleaded not guilty to all four charges in his indictment that include three felonies and one misdemeanor.
Police said Lafler broke into a garage on Burt Avenue on May 19 and stole gift cards. After he was picked up on a parole violation July 24 and driven to the APD station, police said Lafler broke away from the arresting officer and ran. He was caught behind the Holiday Inn, after running across the east and west lanes of the Arterial.
The indictment charges him with the misdemeanor of second-degree escape from jail custody and three felonies: third-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
His next scheduled court date is Jan. 28.
• John Reddick Jr., pleaded not guilty Tuesday to one felony and one misdemeanor charge.
Reddick, 42, of 2709 Erie Drive, Apt. 112, Weedsport, was indicted on charges of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.
Reddick told the court that he wrote a letter to Fandrich requesting to testify to the grand jury, "You are not given permission to speak," Fandrich said.