Auburn man gets 2 years in prison for strangling woman

AUBURN — A 32-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday in Cayuga County Court to two years in prison for strangling a woman and injuring her neck.
Dion Brown, of 26 South Hurd Circle, Auburn, pleaded guilty Nov. 12 to committing the class D felony of second-degree strangulation on June 27.
"I put my hands around her neck, squeezed and caused physical injury," he said during that court proceeding.
The original charge was amended from strangulation causing loss of consciousness to strangulation causing stupor with injury, Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said during Brown's sentencing on Tuesday.
Defense attorney Rome Canzano listed measures Brown took since his arrest, including attending Cayuga Counseling Services' RESPECT program for domestic violence offenders and volunteering with Nick's Ride 4 Friends.
About a dozen of Brown's family members were present for the sentencing, when he delivered an emotional statement to the court.
"The lessons I've learned over the last seven months have been invaluable to me," he said. He learned about "multiple avenues" he could've taken to avoid the offense, Brown said, fighting back tears.
"The court can be confident that I won't re-offend," he said, after a pause.
At the time of the incident, Brown suffered from depression and an alcohol addiction but has been sober since that night, Canzano said.
Budelmann said at the beginning of the proceeding that Brown's pre-sentence report had "both good and bad" information, but that Brown took good steps while his case was being litigated.
Judge Mark Fandrich imposed the two-year prison sentence with two years of post-release supervision, which both the prosecution and defense requested. An order of protection for the victim extending to 2030 was also issued, and Brown was ordered to pay a $325 surcharge.
Brown signed paperwork to indicate that he didn't intend to appeal the outcome.
Also in court:
• In separate proceedings, two Auburn co-defendants in a felony marijuana sale case were sentenced to five-year terms of probation.
The indictment accuses the defendants of three sales, but they each admitted to one sale in satisfaction of all the charges.
Budelmann asked Fandrich to give 25-year-old Bishop Prenatt the agreed-upon sentence of five years on probation, but said he felt Prenatt's comments in the pre-sentence report "minimizes" his involvement in the crime.
"I think he's referencing that he's already made a number of improvements in his life," defense attorney John Price said of Prenatt's comments.
Prenatt was also ordered to pay $273 in two months.
During his sentencing, McLeod confirmed to Fandrich he knew his actions were illegal. "At that point in time, I was young and dumb," he said.
Fandrich also vacated 20-year-old McLeod's conviction, replacing it with a youthful offender adjudication.
Budelmann requested the terms of his probation include a total ban on using social media because McLeod organized sales through Facebook messenger.
After hearing from Probation Director Jay DeWispelaere that he was unsure if it could be enforced because it might be "overly broad," Fandrich ultimately prohibited McLeod from using social media for illegal behavior.
McLeod was also ordered to pay $360 in restitution.
• A Liverpool man who was arrested in a New York State Police sting pleaded guilty Tuesday to two felonies.
Jerrad Hoey, 40, of 114 Dorando Way, admitted to attempting to have sexual intercourse with a person he believed to be younger than 15 years old and sending a picture of a penis to an undercover state police officer posing as a minor.
He sought to meet a minor May 17 at or near the Town of Brutus, according to a copy of his indictment.
Hoey was promised a sentence of shock probation, which will entail six months in the Cayuga County Jail followed by 10 years of probation supervision.
He received the conditional sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to the class E felonies of second-degree attempted rape of an actor younger than 17 years old and first-degree attempted dissemination of indecent material to a minor.
Without the bargain, Hoey would've faced a maximum of four years in prison for attempted rape and 1.3 to 4 years for the dissemination charge.
His sentencing is scheduled for April 28.
• A 17-year-old from Cayuga County was arraigned on a felony and a misdemeanor.
He entered not guilty pleas to the class D felony of second-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.
Defense attorney Simon Moody said they would make an application for the case to be adjudicated in Cayuga County Youth Part, a specialized court to handle offenders younger than 18.
