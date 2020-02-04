Auburn man gets 2 years in prison for strangling woman

The indictment accuses the defendants of three sales, but they each admitted to one sale in satisfaction of all the charges.

Budelmann asked Fandrich to give 25-year-old Bishop Prenatt the agreed-upon sentence of five years on probation, but said he felt Prenatt's comments in the pre-sentence report "minimizes" his involvement in the crime.

"I think he's referencing that he's already made a number of improvements in his life," defense attorney John Price said of Prenatt's comments.

Prenatt was also ordered to pay $273 in two months.

During his sentencing, McLeod confirmed to Fandrich he knew his actions were illegal. "At that point in time, I was young and dumb," he said.

Fandrich also vacated 20-year-old McLeod's conviction, replacing it with a youthful offender adjudication.

Budelmann requested the terms of his probation include a total ban on using social media because McLeod organized sales through Facebook messenger.

After hearing from Probation Director Jay DeWispelaere that he was unsure if it could be enforced because it might be "overly broad," Fandrich ultimately prohibited McLeod from using social media for illegal behavior.