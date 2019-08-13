AUBURN — An Auburn man who admitted his involvement in a January robbery was sentenced Tuesday in Cayuga County Court to time in prison.
William Vest, 29, of 110 Olympia Terrace, Auburn, was the third defendant in a case that involved two people who were also convicted, Mia Loiacono and Dijon Starling-Harvey. Vest's co-defendants both pleaded guilty May 14 to first-degree robbery, a class B felony.
On Jan. 26, Vest was with Starling-Harvey in the back of a car on Dublin Hill Road in Ledyard. Loiacono had been driving and lured a man into the vehicle. Starling-Harvey admitted stabbing the victim, and Vest attempted to steal money and phones from him.
When Vest pleaded guilty May 28 to first-degree attempted robbery, a class C felony, he told Judge Mark Fandrich that he didn't see anyone get stabbed.
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office previously reported that the incident stemmed from a disagreement, and that the parties knew each other.
Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said in court on Tuesday that the prosecution was prepared to move forward with the plea bargain, and Fandrich sentenced Vest to 3.5 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.
"I think it's a particularly sad scenario we have in front of us," Budelmann said, noting Vest's circumstances and the victim's injuries.
Vest will also pay $890 in restitution to the victim, an amount that will be split between him and his co-defendants.
Starling-Harvey was given seven years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision, while Loiacono was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison followed by five years of post release supervision.
Also in court
• Motions in the case involving defendant Darryl Nottage, 56, of 136 Dunning Ave., Auburn, was adjourned out to September.
Nottage was charged May 4 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, after he was arrested for allegedly threatening a woman with a knife in the basement of his Dunning Avenue residence. Police said at the time that Nottage had gotten into an argument with the woman and also punched her.
Defense Attorney Norman Chirco requested the adjournment on Tuesday, saying he received a letter from the DA's office that retracted a previous plea bargain. Budelmann said the offer in the letter has been the same since June.
"This has just taken me by surprise," Chirco said. Fandrich adjourned the motions until Sept. 3.