Auburn man killed in three-car crash on Route 34

An Auburn man was killed in a three-car crash Friday afternoon in the town of Brutus.

The crash occurred on Route 34 at Tanner Road, according to Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck. A 2016 Toyota Highlander driven by David Dygert, 81, was heading south on Route 34 and slowed to turn left onto Tanner Road when it was rear-ended by a 2016 Honda CRV driven by Penny Adams, 76. The CRV then entered the northbound lane and hit another vehicle, a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Darlene Dolphy, 57.

David Adams, 78, of Auburn, was a backseat passenger in the CRV. He was transported to Auburn Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Penny Adams and another passenger in the CRV, Richard Farr, 76, were taken to Auburn hospital for treatment. Dygert and the passenger in his vehicle, Deborah Supple, 70, were also transported to Auburn hospital.

Dolphy was evaluated at the scene but was not sent to the hospital.

Schenck said his office was assisted by the New York State Police, Cayuga County 911 and the Cayuga County Coroner's Office. The Jordan and Weedsport fire departments, along with AMR and Jordan ambulances, responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff's office thanked individuals who stopped to assist following the crash.