Auburn man named Best Warrior at National Guard competition

An Auburn man was named Best Warrior after a competition last week among members of the New York Army National Guard.

According to a news release, New York Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Stephen Mulholland was named the non-commissioned officer Best Warrior for the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team following a two-day competition at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill.

Mulholland, who is assigned to A Company of the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment in Genesseo, was also awarded the Army Commendation Medal in recognition of his achievement.

The competition took place Oct. 22, 23 and 24 at the New York National Guard training facility.

The Best Warrior competition tests a soldier's military knowledge, physical fitness, land navigation skills, and marksmanship. Each major unit in the New York Army National Guard selects two Best Warriors — a junior enlisted soldier and a non-commissioned officer — to compete in a statewide event held in the spring.

Mulholland will represent the 27th Brigade, which is headquartered in Syracuse but has units across the state, during the National Guard Best Warrior Competition in the spring of 2021.