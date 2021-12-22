Auburn man, Navy vet, gets long overdue medal for service during Cuban Missile Crisis

For Bill Gabak, his pursuit of a medal he earned during his U.S. Navy service began with a news article.

Gabak, of Auburn, was reading a story about the USS Willard Keith, the Navy destroyer he served on as a helmsman. At the bottom of the article, it mentioned the crew received the Armed Services Expeditionary Medal for its efforts preventing the Soviet Union from delivering weapons to Cuba during what is now known as the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The problem? Gabak wasn't aware of the commendation.

"I said, 'Gee, I didn't get a medal!'" he recalled in a phone interview with The Citizen on Wednesday.

With the help of U.S. Rep. John Katko's office, the oversight was corrected. Katko presented Gabak the Armed Services Expeditionary Medal at a small ceremony held at the congressman's Syracuse office.

"It was my distinct honor to assist William Gabak in acquiring the medal he was rightfully due, and to present it to him in a ceremony this week," Katko said in a statement. "I have incredible admiration for the men and women who serve our country, and I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure they are recognized for their sacrifices."

Gabak joined the Navy in 1959 as a reservist and was later called up to active duty. On June 2, 1962, he was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, when he was told his crew would be sent to Florida and to "load up with a lot of ammunition and food because we were going to be there for a while." They were ordered to intercept grain barges from the Soviet Union that were supplying Cuba with missiles and other supplies.

There was one incident Gabak remembers. The USS Willard Keith intercepted two Soviet barges and the captain directed the vessels to turn around or the destroyer would open fire. One of the barges changed its course, but another stopped. An ensign who spoke Russian, Gabak said, was sent to the barge. The captain also went to the barge and, according to Gabak, could see the "fins from the missiles sticking up through the compacted grain."

"He told them they weren't going to go any further," Gabak said. "They would have to turn around or they would be sunk."

He added, "That's the closest thing that we ever got to a frightening episode. Thankfully, they did turn around."

Other than that event, Gabak said he didn't hear any more about what would become known as the Cuban Missile Crisis. At the time, there was limited information shared about what was happening. For example, he didn't know that his ship was part of a large-scale effort to stop the Soviets from delivering missiles and other supplies to Cuba.

Over time, Gabak learned more about what happened. He found more details on the internet, which is how he discovered that the USS Willard Keith received a medal for its role in the Cuban Missile Crisis.

To get the medal, he gathered information and forwarded it to Katko's office last year. After a long wait, he was informed that his service aboard the destroyer was substantiated and that he would receive the medal.

Katko's office has assisted other veterans to obtain the medals they earned. Anyone interested in requesting copies of their medals should contact Katko's Syracuse district office at (315) 423-5657.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

