AUBURN — An Auburn man previously convicted of two robbery charges pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cayuga County Court to a drug possession charge.
Robert Ruiz, 29, was arrested Sept. 18 after members of the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at his 83 N. Lewis St. residence, where Auburn police said they seized less than half an ounce of cocaine and one cutting agent.
Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said in September that Ruiz "physically refused" to be processed for his charges of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and the misdemeanors of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and obstructing governmental administration.
In court on Wednesday, Ruiz pleaded guilty to one class C felony charge: third-degree attempted criminal possession of a narcotic drug. He told the court he attempted to possess cocaine with the intent to sell the illegal substance. In exchange, he was promised a conditional sentence of 3 1/2 years in prison to be followed by 1 1/2 years of post-release supervision.
Judge Mark Fandrich told Ruiz the plea deal also involves restitution in the form of property forfeiture, but the amount of the forfeiture hadn't been determined yet. Ruiz decided to move forward with the plea.
In 2017, Ruiz completed a five-year prison sentence for a 2012 second-degree robbery conviction in Queens County, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision inmate database. Ruiz was also convicted on an attempted robbery charge in 2010, also in Queens County, said Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann in court.
Ruiz is scheduled to be sentenced March 31.
Also in court:
• A Sterling woman was convicted of a Fair Haven home burglary that occurred on Nov. 24.
Serra Longo, 42, of 14828 Lake St., was accused of entering a residence on Fancher Avenue as the home owner watched the burglary through a home security system while they were in Florida.
You have free articles remaining.
Longo was almost unable to plead guilty Wednesday during the admission portion of the proceeding, when Fandrich asked her to explain what happened in her own words. "I am unable to tell you. I was under the influence and blacked out," she said.
"Well, that's not going to do it," Fandrich replied.
As she answered questions from Fandrich and defense attorney Charles Thomas, Longo did admit that she entered the residence without permission with the intent to steal. She was able to plead guilty to third-degree burglary, a class D felony.
In exchange, she was promised a sentence of three to six years in the Willard Drug Treatment program. Longo, who has two prior felony convictions, will be sentenced March 31.
• A plea bargain promised a 34-year-old woman five years on county probation for pleading guilty to a reduced burglary charge.
Randi Vorhis, of 9 Palm Drive in Auburn, pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to third-degree burglary, which was reduced from the original charge of first-degree burglary after a conference in chambers between defense attorney Thomas Turturo, Budelmann, Fandrich and Chief Senior Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina.
Vorhis was arrested by Auburn police in November 2018, along with Joshua LaClair and Steven Felder, shortly after a robbery at 12 Pulaski St. in Auburn. Police said the suspects entered the residence armed with knives and robbed two victims of prescription medication.
By admitting that she entered the apartment with the intent to steal suboxone, Vorhis avoided a maximum prison sentence of 2 1/3 to seven years.
She will be sentenced March 31.