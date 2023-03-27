An Auburn man, who was out on bail, faces a pair of felony drug charges after he was found to allegedly possess cocaine and more was found in his residence.

According to an Auburn Police Department press release, at about 5:51 p.m. Saturday, Finger Lakes Drug Task Force members along with the Auburn Police Department Patrol Division concluded a drug investigation by executing a search warrant at 14 Thornton Ave.

Kyreese Gilliam was located near his residence on Chapman Avenue near 14 Thornton Ave. Due to bail reform, Gilliam was free while awaiting sentencing for unrelated gun and drug charges from July 28, 2022.

He was taken into custody by the patrol division and transported to Auburn Police headquarters. Police said Gilliam was in possession of over $7,500 in cash and a small quantity of cocaine.

The FLDTF also executed a search warrant at Gilliam’s residence. During the search, more than 77 grams of cocaine were recovered, along with over 49 grams of crack cocaine and associated drug paraphernalia.

Gilliam was subsequently charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony and second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A-II felony. He was processed and transported to the Cayuga County Jail for arraignment.

The FLDTF thanked the assistance of Auburn Police Department Patrol Division for their assistance. FLDTF is comprised of the Auburn Police Department, Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police VGNET.