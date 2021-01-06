Auburn man pleads guilty to felony drug charge

An Auburn man could be sentenced to state prison after admitting in Cayuga County Court to attempted cocaine possession.

Justin Helmick, 32, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Mark Fandrich in a court appearance that was held virtually via videoconference. He had originally been indicted in early 2020 on a charge of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, but pleaded guilt to third-degree attempted possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony, under a plea agreement. A charge of second-degree using drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, was satisfied under the agreement.

If sentenced under this agreement, Helmick would get 3.5 years in state prison and two years of post-release supervision.

Before Fandrich accepted the plea, the judge asked Helmick a series of questions, including whether he "knowingly and unlawfully attempted to possess the narcotic drug cocaine with the intent to sell" in the area of 69 Seymour St., Apt. 1, Auburn, on or about Dec. 16, 2018. Helmick said yes.

He is set to be sentenced March 30.

Helmick was previously sentenced in 2010 to 5.5 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty earlier that year to second-degree gang assault, a class C felony.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

