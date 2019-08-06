AUBURN — A man who was picked up on a warrant after failing to make an earlier court appearance admitted in Cayuga County Court Tuesday to falsely claiming ownership of a Blu-Ray player that he pawned in Auburn.
Though Mikal Holbrook, 21, an Auburn resident without a permanent address, initially maintained during the proceeding that he also had ownership of the device, he adjusted his statement and pleaded guilty.
Holbrook admitted taking the Blu-Ray player that belonged to the mother of his child from a home on Francis Street on April 1. He also admitted to falsifying a form at Pawn King at 62 Owasco St. in Auburn by claiming that he owned the item, which he sold for $15. He was charged with first-degree falsifying business records, a class E felony, and petit larceny.
Holbrook was expected to plead guilty to the felony charge on July 31, but Judge Mark Fandrich ended up putting out a warrant for his arrest when he did not show up to court that day. Holbrook was picked up Aug. 2 on the bench warrant.
John Price, his defense attorney, said in court on Tuesday that he wasn't able to get in touch with Holbrook because his client didn't have a working phone and was not living at his former address. In his comments to the court, Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said he didn't have a problem moving forward with the proposed plea deal and asked Fandrich to remand Holbrook into custody until sentencing.
"It seems like a reasonable suggestion. I want to make sure your client has a stable place to live," Fandrich said, addressing Price.
While pleading guilty, Holbrook first described the Blu-Ray Player as belonging to both him and the mother of his child. "That (the device) was not yours, correct?" Fandrich asked in response. Holbrook adjusted his statement and replied that it wasn't, allowing him to take the plea deal.
In exchange for pleading guilty to first-degree falsifying business records, Holbrook was promised five years probation with a drug court component or, if he didn't qualify for drug court, six months of shock probation in Cayuga County Jail followed by five years of post-release supervision.
His sentencing is scheduled for the morning of Aug. 20.
Also in court:
• Floyd Chavis, 37, who is currently in custody at the Cayuga County Jail, appeared in court with defense attorney Norman Chirco for further pre-trial motions in a case stemming from a February drug bust by the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force.
Chavis pleaded not guilty April 4 to charges of third-degree criminal possession of narcotic drugs with intent to sell, a class B felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony; and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors.
Fandrich granted the defense's request on Tuesday for Huntley and Sandoval hearings prior to the trial, which are respectively meant to review how police obtained statements from a defendant and whether a defendant's criminal history is admissible in trial. Fandrich also ordered that Chirco receive a copy of Chavis' testimony before the grand jury from the DA's office.