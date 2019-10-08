An appellate court that handles cases in western and central New York affirmed on Friday an Auburn man's 2015 jury trial conviction.
Charles Baker, formerly of 110 Cottage St., was convicted by a jury in Cayuga County Court on Sept. 11, 2015 of 10 charges related to a string of thefts in 2013 and 2014.
The jury found Baker guilty of stealing $2,196 worth of cigarettes and $140 in cash in 2013 after breaking into the Pit Stop Convenience Store with co-defendant Andrew Leader, stealing five Invicta watches from his father's residence in 2014 and stealing power tools and other construction equipment from a remodeled home in Throop in 2014.
Baker filed two appeals with the Supreme Court of the State of New York's Fourth Appellate Division to reverse his conviction on all 10 charges, as well as a charge of third-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon that he had pleaded guilty to.
In its decision, the appellate court upheld the outcomes. It rejected Baker's argument that his conviction was not supported by legally sufficient evidence and that the jury's verdict was "against the weight" of the evidence.
Baker was not able to demonstrate that the county court penalized him for choosing to go to trial or that the verdict was "repugnant," according to the decision. The decision also refuted a claim in both appeals that the sentences were unduly harsh or severe.
Baker was released on parole in August, after serving about three years and eight months in prison, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision inmate database.