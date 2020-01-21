Auburn man to serve prison time for violating order of protection

AUBURN — An Auburn man will likely spend one to three years in prison for violating an order of protection by banging on the door of the victim's residence.

Lee Potter, 30, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Cayuga County Court to one count of first-degree criminal contempt with a prior, a class E felony — which satisfied a second identical charge.

Potter decided to move forward with a plea bargain following a conference with Judge Mark Fandrich, defense attorney Jonis Strods and Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann.

While responding to questions from Budelmann, Potter said during his admission that he pounded on the victim's door on Aug. 27 and demanded to be let inside. In August, the Auburn Police Department said Potter was found and arrested on Chapman Avenue a few hours after the incident occurred.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 14.

Also in court:

• A 21-year-old Auburn man was sentenced to six months in Cayuga County Jail, to be followed by five years of probation.