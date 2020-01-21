Auburn man to serve prison time for violating order of protection

AUBURN — An Auburn man will likely spend one to three years in prison for violating an order of protection by banging on the door of the victim's residence.
Lee Potter, 30, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Cayuga County Court to one count of first-degree criminal contempt with a prior, a class E felony — which satisfied a second identical charge.
Potter decided to move forward with a plea bargain following a conference with Judge Mark Fandrich, defense attorney Jonis Strods and Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann.
While responding to questions from Budelmann, Potter said during his admission that he pounded on the victim's door on Aug. 27 and demanded to be let inside. In August, the Auburn Police Department said Potter was found and arrested on Chapman Avenue a few hours after the incident occurred.
His sentencing is scheduled for April 14.
Also in court:
• A 21-year-old Auburn man was sentenced to six months in Cayuga County Jail, to be followed by five years of probation.
After being picked up on a bench warrant for previously failing to appear in court, Mikal Holbrook pleaded guilty Aug. 6 to first-degree falsifying business records, a class E felony. He admitted to pawning a Blu-Ray player for $15 on April 1 that belonged to the mother of his child. He falsified a form at Pawn King at 62 Owasco St. in Auburn to claim the device was his.
Holbrook was initially promised a conditional sentence of five years on probation with the possibility of participating in drug court. But — as Budelmann and defense attorney Ben Susman noted in court on Tuesday — Holbrook didn't follow through on starting treatment after he was released from jail later in August.
"I don't know that prison is the right answer at this point. I think he's got to be forced to be sober for a period of time," Budelmann said.
Though prison would not be "inappropriate," Fandrich said, he sentenced Holbrook to six months in jail with the possibility to start treatment court after his release.
