Auburn man who assaulted woman, police officers convicted again in retrial

An Auburn man whose 2019 conviction in a domestic violence and assault case was overturned on appeal was convicted this week on three charges related to the incident.

Justin Tillmon, 35, had been convicted of 20 crimes following a January 2018 incident in which a woman was reported to have been choked and held against her will at a residence on Washington Street. Responding police officers reported being assaulted while trying to take Tillmon into custody, with one suffering a knee injury and another sustaining a concussion after being shoved down a flight of stairs.

He was sentenced in 2019 to 16 to 18 years in prison, but those convictions were reversed on appeal in 2021 when the Appellate Division found that the trial court had committed an error during jury selection, citing a prospective juror who had stated that "he was 'not sure' whether he could be fair and impartial due to his family members' experience with domestic violence."

Cayuga County Acting District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci on Thursday said that a Cayuga County Court jury returned a guilty verdict against Tillmon this week on two counts of felony second-degree assault and one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault.

Grome Antonacci said that evidence at the trial showed that on Jan. 24, 2018, Tillmon's then girlfriend suffered a broken hand from being thrown down a flight of stairs and that police officers who responded to reports of an assault were also attacked, with one suffering a concussion from being pushed the officer down a flight of stairs, and another ending up with a knee injury while trying to place Tillmon under arrest. All three victims required hospital treatment.

A jury of seven women and five men deliberated for just under two hours in a five-day trial this week, Grome Antonacci said, before returning the guilty verdicts. Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Valdina handled the retrial with the assistance of Assistant District Attorney Britton Bouchard.

The acting DA said that Tillmon faces up to 14 years in prison at his July 7 sentencing and is currently held in custody with no bail.

"I hope that this conviction provides the victim with justice and allows her to continue to heal from the violence she endured," Grome Antonacci said in a statement. "I understand that it takes a great deal of strength to come forward and applaud her for her bravery in testifying against her abuser."

