Auburn man who sold oxycodone to get 2 months in jail, plus probation

AUBURN — Judge Thomas Leone had to decide how much time an Auburn man would spend in jail for selling oxycodone, in Cayuga County Court Thursday.
Vernon Symonds, of 38 Havens Ave., admitted Feb. 20 to selling the controlled substance twice, on Aug. 29 and Sept. 27 2018. The 34-year-old previously said he sold the painkillers of an older woman who he was taking care of.
At the time of his plea, Symonds said he met somebody who gave him the oxycodone for money. In exchange for his admission, he was promised five years probation with some term of incarceration — which Leone planned to set at Symonds' sentencing based on his employment, following parental visitation and his behavior.
Some options included straight incarceration time or weekends in jail for four months. The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office asked for three years in prison with two years of post-release supervision.
But at Symonds' original sentencing date on July 2, he appeared in court "heavily under the influence" and later tested positive for drug use, Leone said.
The next time he appeared in court on Thursday, he was sober and in the custody of the Cayuga County Jail. The court then addressed some "backpedaling" comments he made during the pre-sentence investigation.
Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather DeStefano said Symonds denied selling and claimed to have just picked up drugs from someone. Leone's review of the report also noted Symonds claimed he didn't benefit from the oxycodone sales and could get money from them for the older woman.
"That's the most outlandish thing I've heard in quite some time," Leone said, continuing that Symonds was going to jail but wasn't sure yet how long.
After quizzing Symonds on the birthdates of his children, which he got correctly, Leone decided to sentence him to two months in jail for both sales. The sentences will be served at the same time and be followed by five years of probation.
Symonds will serve the time for two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, which are class B felonies.
Also in court:
• A 28-year-old Auburn man admitted to burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Nicholas Passarello, of 92 South St., Apt. 1, said he illegally entered his mother's home on Mary Street and took her car keys out of her purse. He then drove to Syracuse and back with the vehicle he didn't have permission to use.
He will likely serve five years probation for pleading guilty to third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and second-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, a class E felony. Participation in drug court may be part of his sentence is he qualifies for it, Leone said.
Passarello's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 17.
• An Auburn man admitted to physically intimidating a woman who had an order of protection against him.
Chad Jennings, 24, saw the victim on Wall Street in Auburn and grabbed her by the arm, which caused her to fall down. Jennings, of 7 Franklin St., Apt., pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, in exchange for a conditional sentence of 1.5 to three years in prison.
He was previously convicted of two other felonies, third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree grand larceny, which he was given five years on probation for. Jennings will be sentenced Sept. 17.
• Kilie Harvey, 34, of 18 S. Lewis St., Auburn, was sentenced to five years probation in exchange for pleading guilty to four counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. Harvey will also be required to pay $280 in restitution to the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force for the four drug sales she made in 2018.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
