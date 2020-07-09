Auburn man who sold oxycodone to get 2 months in jail, plus probation

Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather DeStefano said Symonds denied selling and claimed to have just picked up drugs from someone. Leone's review of the report also noted Symonds claimed he didn't benefit from the oxycodone sales and could get money from them for the older woman.

"That's the most outlandish thing I've heard in quite some time," Leone said, continuing that Symonds was going to jail but wasn't sure yet how long.

After quizzing Symonds on the birthdates of his children, which he got correctly, Leone decided to sentence him to two months in jail for both sales. The sentences will be served at the same time and be followed by five years of probation.

Symonds will serve the time for two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, which are class B felonies.

Also in court:

• A 28-year-old Auburn man admitted to burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Nicholas Passarello, of 92 South St., Apt. 1, said he illegally entered his mother's home on Mary Street and took her car keys out of her purse. He then drove to Syracuse and back with the vehicle he didn't have permission to use.