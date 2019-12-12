AUBURN — An Auburn man pleaded guilty to a felony Thursday for making phone calls from the Cayuga County Jail to a person who had an order of protection against him.
Damario Johnson, 27, admitted committing an aggravated family offense by contacting a person with an order of protection against him by making two phone calls to her on Sept. 5 and Sept. 29.
He pleaded guilty in Cayuga County Court in exchange for a conditional sentence of one to three years in prison. Judge Thomas Leone also reserved on the possibility of giving Johnson shock camp, which is a form of military-style incarceration that can shorten a person's sentence.
It was an option Johnson initially told Leone he didn't want to pursue — because it would mean cutting his hair — before he changed his mind, which left the possibility open until sentencing.
As the proceeding went on, Johnson said he wasn't comfortable moving forward with pleading guilty. "I'm being penalized for using a phone," while in jail, he said. Johnson also cited disagreements with his defense lawyer, Jordan-based Jarrod Smith. At Smith's request, Leone relieved him from the case.
Johnson ultimately took the same plea bargain offered to him earlier, with Ben Susman filling in as defense counsel. He also confirmed that he was previously convicted in Auburn City Court of a misdemeanor of second-degree criminal contempt.
His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 23.
Also in court:
• Thomas Cocopotti, 51, of 1324 Route 8, Fulton, appeared in court on Thursday. He is charged with two class D felonies: second-degree rape of a person younger than 17 and second-degree criminal sex act.
He is also scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 23.