The food and beverage market at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn will now be run a little more locally.

At its Aug. 17 meeting, Auburn City Council approved an agreement to lease space at the 25 South St. center to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County to operate the Taste NY market there.

The Tompkins County extension operated the market for its first three years and five months. The 2022-2023 state budget transferred operations to the Cayuga County extension, and funding for the market was included in the 2023-2024 budget. As part of Taste NY, the market showcases food and beverages from throughout the state, which has been the program's mission since it began 10 years ago.

The city's resolution says the Cayuga County extension will lease space at the center for one year, which started April 1 and will end on March 31, 2024.

The city will get $6,000 in rent during the term of the lease. According to the lease agreement, the city leases a total of 200 square feet to the extension.

Every council member present voted for the resolution. Mayor Mike Quill was absent.